Commanders rule out Dyami Brown, list Jahan Dotson as questionable

Getty Images

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is going to be short on receiving targets in his first start of the season.

Heinicke is starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz against the Packers on Sunday and the final injury report of the week shows the team will be down at least two pass catchers.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) have been out of practice all week and they were officially ruled out on Friday.

The offense may also be missing wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring). Dotson missed the last two games and aggravated the injury during practice on Thursday. He did not practice at all on Friday.

Cornerback William Jackson III (back) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) have also been ruled out. Right tackle Sam Cosmi (hand) is listed as limited.