Posted by Michael David Smith on October 21, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent three seasons playing for Bill Parcells, who famously said, “You are what your record says you are.” But Campbell says the Lions are better than their record would suggest.

Asked today about the Lions’ 1-4 record and apparent lack of improvement from last season, Campbell says he knows his team is making progress and will continue to do so.

“I knew where we were at a year ago, I know where we’re at now and I know where we’re gonna be. I know this: We should have more wins than we have right now. I believe that. Everything’s about finding a way to win this first one, we’ve got to get this Dallas game, and then we work from there,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s record with the Lions is 4-17-1. He’d like to think he’s a better coach than his record says he is. He needs to start winning games soon if he wants anyone else to believe that.

15 responses to “Dan Campbell: Lions should have more wins than we have right now

  2. Dead man walking….I mean, fans say that sometimes, and it can be relatively true, but until you seal the deal, it doesn’t mean anything in pro sports.

    Horrible leadership coming off a Bye from Dan Campbell. My guess is he’s done after this year.

    Brutal hire. The Fords must sell.

  3. Amazing how just 5 weeks ago Campbell and Holmes were the saviors in Detroit. Fan enthusiasm and confidence was higher than it had been in decades. That has quickly changed. Fans are beginning to turn on Campbell and Holmes isn’t far behind.

    Campbell dug his own grave with terrible in-game decisions. Fans saw the Vikings game and were willing to give him a pass. Fans saw the Seattle game and became furious at Campbell and Aaron Glenn for the horrendous defense. Fans saw the shutout in New England with TONS of poor decisions by Campbell.

    Several of these mistakes are being carried over from last year. The staff seems dug in and unwilling to change their behavior and approach.

    Sprinkle in the long list of injuries + players that were injured when drafted and you have the perfect Detroit Lions storm.

    It’s hard to be a Lions fan. It’s hard to know someone sitting on the couch at home watching the game could probably make better decisions than several of Campbell’s and Holmes’.

  6. Fire your friend and put a real defensive coordinator. Otherwise you’ll be lucky to win another game unless you can score 45 points a game.

  7. I’m sure all teams believe the same thing. Campbell’s decisions have directly impacted the “wins they should have had.”

  8. Quit saying this kind of stuff it makes you look like a moron coach. We get it you are close. I love the guy but his stuff is getting old already.

  9. Dan’s going to start looking more and more like Gus Bradley 2.0 if he can’t start getting wins soon.

    We’ve seen this story before: Motivational rah-rah coach who provides good quotes so is loved by the media but always looks outmatched and never wins games.

  11. This is disappointing, but they need another year in this rebuild. They gutted the team, getting rid of every big contract, and by extension, almost every good player. The team last year was a bunch of practice squadders. St Brown would have been a special teamer for most teams, but he got the chance to show what he can do. The offense (barring the last game) has responded, even when their best players were out. The defense has very little going for it. Hutch will be very good, or even great, but he’s a rookie, as is Rodrigo. Who else do they have? They burned the house down before last season, and it will take a while to rebuild both sides. I think barring another 3 win season he should have one more to make it work.

  12. He’s overmatched against most any coach in the NFL.

    That tough guy approach is useless when the other team out-schemes you consistently.

  13. So, this team looks great sometimes, especially on offense, but then looks dreadful on defense. If they were to get their defense in line and not let teams like the Seahawks put up 48pts, they’d probably be 3-3 or 4-2 right now.

  15. If you did not outscore your opponent in those four games, then you lost. Wear your four losses.

