Dan Campbell: Lions should have more wins than we have right now

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent three seasons playing for Bill Parcells, who famously said, “You are what your record says you are.” But Campbell says the Lions are better than their record would suggest.

Asked today about the Lions’ 1-4 record and apparent lack of improvement from last season, Campbell says he knows his team is making progress and will continue to do so.

“I knew where we were at a year ago, I know where we’re at now and I know where we’re gonna be. I know this: We should have more wins than we have right now. I believe that. Everything’s about finding a way to win this first one, we’ve got to get this Dallas game, and then we work from there,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s record with the Lions is 4-17-1. He’d like to think he’s a better coach than his record says he is. He needs to start winning games soon if he wants anyone else to believe that.