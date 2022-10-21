D’Andre Swift questionable, Amon-Ra St. Brown off injury report

Getty Images

The Lions may still be without one of their key offensive players, but another should be back at full strength for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable for the game while receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially off the injury report and expected to play.

Swift hasn’t played since Detroit’s Week Three loss to Minnesota. He’s listed with both ankle and shoulder injuries and was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week. Swift rushed for 144 yards against Philadelphia in Week One but took only 12 carries combined in Weeks Two and Three.

St. Brown missed Week Four and played sparingly in the Week Five loss to New England as he recovered from an ankle injury. But he was a full participant in all three days of practice coming off the bye and is now set to play. He’s recorded 27 catches for 271 yards with three touchdowns this season.

The Lions have a lengthy list of players on their injury report. Receiver DJ Chark (ankle), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and cornerback Bobby Price (knee) have all been ruled out.

Linebacker Chris Board (knee), defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), cornerback Will Harris (hip), and receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) are all questionable.

Center Frank Ragnow (foot) is off the report after a full practice on Friday. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, the Lions announced quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell will miss Sunday’s game due to a personal matter. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will take of Brunell’s coaching duties against Dallas.