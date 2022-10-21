Dennis Allen: Saints’ tackling was shoddy again

Getty Images

Saints coach Dennis Allen thinks missed tackles were the single biggest problem in his team’s 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

“I think our tackling was shoddy again,” Allen said. “We’ve got to fix some of these issues. That’s my responsibility to get these things fixed. We haven’t been able to do that.”

Allen, who was the Saints’ defensive coordinator for seven seasons before becoming their head coach this year, didn’t think the Cardinals had an Xs-and-Os advantage so much as he thought the Saints failed to execute.

“It’s tackling. We’ve got to do a better job of tackling. They had one play that I felt like it was a good scheme play versus what we had called up, and that was the long run, 45-yard run,” Allen said. “We missed several tackles . . . that’s an area that we’ve got to shore that up. It’s not good enough right now. And I’ll be honest with you, that all starts with me. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to do a better job with those defensive guys.”

With the Saints now at 2-5, they have to get better in a hurry.