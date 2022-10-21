Dennis Allen: The three takeaways were killers in the game

Getty Images

When the Saints got the ball with just over two minutes to go in the first half on Thursday, they were tied 14-14 with the Cardinals.

Two pick-sixes later, New Orleans went into halftime down 3-0 in the turnover margin and 28-14 on the scoreboard.

It was too much to overcome in the eventual 42-34 loss.

“The three takeaways were killers in the game,” head coach Dennis Allen said in his postgame press conference.

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw three interceptions in the first half, two of which were returned for a touchdown. But they weren’t all his fault, at least according to his head coach.

“I would say of the three interceptions of Andy’s … down in the red area, I thought he was trying to set that in a pretty tight window,” Allen said. “The other interception that was at the beginning of the two-minute was a pass that should’ve been caught and then I didn’t see it, but I think he got kind of got hit on that last one and caused it to not be an accurate throw, so it’s really hard to put that one on the QB.

“I thought in that situation I really thought we were moving the ball effectively. I thought our offense was doing a good job being able to move the ball and so it felt like it was the right move and obviously two pick-sixes there in the first half was not good.”

Dalton said the first interception in the end zone was “tough.”

“I saw the window there and he made a good play, he undercut the route, so yeah you’d like to have that one back,” he said postgame. “The other couple ones are just unfortunate happenings in the play. Those are the ones that made a huge difference because it led to a pick-six on both of them. So, that’s tough. I’d definitely, I’d like to have all three of them back.”

Dalton finished the night 30-of-47 for 361 yards with four touchdowns and three picks.

Now at 2-5, the Saints have to take better care of the football if they’re going to get back into the win column soon.