Dennis Allen: We’re working as hard as we can to fix it, but there’s no magic pill

The Saints fell to 2-5 on Thursday night and that leaves them with some work to do over the next 10 days if they’re going to be able to turn a corner and start moving back up the standings.

On Friday, head coach Dennis Allen said that he and the rest of the coaching staff will spend “the next few days kind of dissecting where we’re at” before plotting a course they hope will bring better results in the future. Allen also cautioned that sending the team in a different direction won’t be as simple as flipping a switch or two.

“There’s not this magic pill, this magic formula,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I think we all live in the microwave society and we want to see things change right away. We’re working as hard as we can to get it fixed, but yet, I think the process is, you’ve got to continue to work on it, continue to work it, continue to work on it. And as you do, the results may not be immediate but eventually, they’ll come.”

Getting healthier over the extended break before facing the Raiders in Week Eight wouldn’t hurt, but things like turnovers and missed tackles will also have to be addressed if the Saints are going to do more than play out the string in the second half.