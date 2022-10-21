Denver’s coaches are burning the midnight oil, and then some

Posted by Mike Florio on October 21, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT
I’m usually not a big fan of football coaches who feel compelled to tell the world how busy they are. For those who care about what we do for a living, we’re all busy.

Sometimes, however, the extent of the commitment becomes worthy of consideration.

On Thursday, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten was asked during a press conference how he blocks negative outside noise, and whether it affects his family. In response, Outten was blunt.

“I don’t see my family or hear from them,” Outten said. “I don’t see them. My car hasn’t started in a week. You have to tune it out because you just put your nose down and you work. You can’t look outside because that’s not going to help anything. It’s about what can we do better in this building to perform on Sunday. It’s a family in there. You got to stay together, you got to stay the course and trust each other. That’s just something that’s consistently building each and every week. The chemistry, the open line of communication, knowing that the position coaches, myself and coach [Nathaniel] Hackett [have an] open door policy, as far as talking. It’s just — you have to stay the course and you just have to keep your nose down.”

As the Denver coaching staff keeps its nose down, it’s trying to come up with a way to get more out of an offense that has to date failed to achieve high expectations fueled by the trade for, and the contract given to, quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, for whatever reason, isn’t the player he used to be. Maybe the Broncos aren’t doing enough of the things he did well in Seattle. Maybe Wilson no longer does those things well. He has gotten slower and less explosive in recent years. He no longer trusts his legs like he once did. He never transitioned (as Steve Young and Steve McNair once did) to becoming a pocket passer before, as a practical matter, Father Time forced him to be one.

The Broncos are trying to coach Wilson to better play. The stakes are high. With new ownership wondering why the Broncos gave up so much to get him and paid him so much when he wasn’t jostling for a new deal, G.M. George Paton needs to have his investment justified with results. And coach Nathaniel Hackett, who wasn’t hired by the new regime, has to be worrying about being fired after one season, if he even gets that far.

So, yes, it’s all hands on deck, for a shift that won’t end until they figure out a way to turn around a ship that quite possibly has already struck an iceberg — even if the captain and the crew refuse to admit it.

7 responses to “Denver’s coaches are burning the midnight oil, and then some

  1. There’s nothing honorable about not seeing or talking to your family in order to play a game better, just so billionaires can justify a poor $165 million investment. Coaching is only a small problem compared to Russ’s inability. He’s clearly made a business decision about injuries and he no longer runs the ball. He stays in the pocket, and due to his height can’t make all his reads. He’s predictable and he’s not going to get any better. There’s no game plan that will solve this. And there’s nothing anyone could’ve done to predict this happening. I doubt Russ told anyone he was changing his style of play to protect himself. It’s not on the GM, it’s definitely not on the coaches. And I can’t even blame Russ, the man pocketed a cool $165 million just for making an entire state resent him. We’d all do it. Broncos are a disaster for the foreseeable future. Personally I’d bench him after this season and try the moneyball thing. If winning is the goal, starting Russell Wilson is not the answer.

  2. You can say what you want about McCarthy as a coach but he learned long ago that taking the coaches away from their family like this does nothing to improve moral or the team. This is a mistake and it won’t fix anything. Make better use of the time, don’t take people away from their family. Your coaches will eventually make their priorities known by taking other jobs.

  3. On a short term basis, in an emergency, that is commendable. If that is the norm it reminds me of people who aren’t very good at their jobs and try to make up for it by working insane hours to show their commitment.

    Working longer isn’t going to make Wilson 5 or 10 years younger.
    Working longer isn’t going to help Wilson make the correct protection changes at the line.
    Working longer isn’t going to make Wilson be able to see over his offensive linemen.
    Working longer isn’t going to help Hackett make better decisions on game day.

    The mistake is thinking that the OC grinding longer hours is going to change things that are out of his control but i guess it shows that he’s a team player but here is one helpful hint for free and I came up with it just watching the game :

    Don’t run the ball 1st down, run the ball 2nd down, and then pass every 3rd down. Also, the only time they won’t run the ball is on 3rd and short.

    It’s maddening and i’m not even a Bronco’s fan but Amazon has forced them upon us.

  4. That is not an organizational culture that is conducive to winning. Not leaving the office for a week and not even taking texts from your family? This is a loser organization.

  5. “… when he wasn’t jostling for a new deal.” Someone’s been living under a rock! RW3’s M.O. has ALWAYS been about jostling for a new contract — why do you think Seattle traded him (?) — he’s wanted a new contract for over a year .. just cuz it wasn’t bandied about this past Summer in the press, what do you think Mark Rodgers has been doing? He sure wasn’t working on other player’s contracts !!

