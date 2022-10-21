Denver’s coaches are burning the midnight oil, and then some

Getty Images

I’m usually not a big fan of football coaches who feel compelled to tell the world how busy they are. For those who care about what we do for a living, we’re all busy.

Sometimes, however, the extent of the commitment becomes worthy of consideration.

On Thursday, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten was asked during a press conference how he blocks negative outside noise, and whether it affects his family. In response, Outten was blunt.

“I don’t see my family or hear from them,” Outten said. “I don’t see them. My car hasn’t started in a week. You have to tune it out because you just put your nose down and you work. You can’t look outside because that’s not going to help anything. It’s about what can we do better in this building to perform on Sunday. It’s a family in there. You got to stay together, you got to stay the course and trust each other. That’s just something that’s consistently building each and every week. The chemistry, the open line of communication, knowing that the position coaches, myself and coach [Nathaniel] Hackett [have an] open door policy, as far as talking. It’s just — you have to stay the course and you just have to keep your nose down.”

As the Denver coaching staff keeps its nose down, it’s trying to come up with a way to get more out of an offense that has to date failed to achieve high expectations fueled by the trade for, and the contract given to, quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, for whatever reason, isn’t the player he used to be. Maybe the Broncos aren’t doing enough of the things he did well in Seattle. Maybe Wilson no longer does those things well. He has gotten slower and less explosive in recent years. He no longer trusts his legs like he once did. He never transitioned (as Steve Young and Steve McNair once did) to becoming a pocket passer before, as a practical matter, Father Time forced him to be one.

The Broncos are trying to coach Wilson to better play. The stakes are high. With new ownership wondering why the Broncos gave up so much to get him and paid him so much when he wasn’t jostling for a new deal, G.M. George Paton needs to have his investment justified with results. And coach Nathaniel Hackett, who wasn’t hired by the new regime, has to be worrying about being fired after one season, if he even gets that far.

So, yes, it’s all hands on deck, for a shift that won’t end until they figure out a way to turn around a ship that quite possibly has already struck an iceberg — even if the captain and the crew refuse to admit it.