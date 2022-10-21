Denzel Ward out for Browns, Jadeveon Clowney questionable

Getty Images

The Browns will not have cornerback Denzel Ward against the Ravens on Sunday, but defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could be back in the lineup.

Ward has been ruled out for this weekend because of a concussion. It will be the second straight game that Ward misses because of the injury.

Clowney has missed three of the last four games with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has been listed as questionable for the AFC North matchup.

The Browns also ruled out right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion).

Linebacker Deion Jones is not on the injury report because he remains on the injured reserve list after joining the team in a trade with the Falcons earlier this month. He could be activated in time to make his debut with the team.