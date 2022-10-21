Elijah Moore returns to Jets facility

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore may want to be traded, but for now he’s preparing as if he’ll still be playing for the Jets when they face the Broncos on Sunday.

Moore is back at the team facility today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets gave Moore the day off yesterday, even though he was fully healthy, as he and the team continue to be at odds about his usage in the offense.

Although Moore is the only wide receiver on the Jets’ roster who has been in the starting lineup for all six games this season, five players on the team have more catches than he does.

Moore arrived last season as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie he played in 11 games, with 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This year he has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.