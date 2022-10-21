Giants rule out Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximenes

Getty Images

The Giants have turned in their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and it shows that they’ll be thin on the edges of their defense.

Azeez Ojulari and Oshane Ximenes have both been ruled out. This will be the third straight game and fifth game overall that Ojulari has been on the sidelines. Ximenes has a quad injury and will miss his first game of the season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jihad Ward will be the top players on the edge for the Giants defense this Sunday.

The Giants also ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), although the only real newsworthy development for either player would be that they were on track to play in a game. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) rounds out the group of players who will miss the game.

Center Jon Feliciano (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (ankle) are listed as questionable.