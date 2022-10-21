Ja’Marr Chase set to play Sunday, Logan Wilson ruled out

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered some updates on the team’s injured players at a Friday press conference and it brought good news about wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase has been limited in practice this week with a hip injury, but Taylor said that it will not keep him off the field against the Falcons on Sunday. Taylor also said that there won’t be any limitations in what the team asks for from the wideout.

Linebacker Logan Wilson‘s outlook is less positive. Taylor said that Wilson will miss this weekend’s game with a shoulder injury.

Word earlier this week was that Wilson is week-to-week due to the injury, but Taylor gave a more optimistic outlook before ultimately ruling Wilson out.