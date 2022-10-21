Jason Cabinda named NFL Community MVP for Week 7

Getty Images

Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week Seven.

Cabinda is being recognized for his work to encourage STEM education in schools around the Detroit area. Cabinda visited two middle schools in the past week to speak to students about the value of education.

At one school, he announced an essay contest that offers prizes like Lions and Pistons tickets. At the other, students who had displayed academic excellence, consistent attendance and good behavior received prizes while Cabinda distributed more than 800 books on STEM topics.

“I truly believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and I want to show the youth of Detroit that we here at the Detroit Lions organization are their village,” Cabinda said in a statement. “We want to see them achieve great heights in life by providing them with the resources, opportunity, and motivation they need to rise.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Cabinda’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.