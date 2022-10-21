Jerry Jones admits making comment “not in good taste” to Robert Kraft

Getty Images

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a cowboy-style message to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“Don’t fuck with me,” Jones reportedly told Kraft.

On Friday, Jones essentially admitted making the comment during one of his twice-per-week radio appearances on 105.3 The Fan.

“You express yourself with people you know and people you’re around a lot . . . in different ways,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste.”

Jones, a firm believer in the notion that there’s no such thing as bad publicity, wasn’t bothered by the fact that the remark made its way into the media.

“I’ve just gotten used to the fact that when you’re saying something, it’s highly likely it could be being recorded or it could be being heard and will be repeated,” Jones said. “In a meeting that you would think would really have a lot of real exclusivity or protection so you could really express your feelings — it’s not surprising to me that it would get out. . . . The interest or awareness I have creates a lot of look-see.”

There’s also a chance that Jones leaked it himself, blurring the line between look-see and “look at me.”

Jones was upset because he was the only owner to vote against authorizing the compensation committee, which Kraft chairs, to negotiate a new contract for Commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones claims that he’s not anti-Goodell. Instead, Jones thinks the NFL pays Goodell too much.