Josh McDaniels: I’m hoping we’re moving in the right direction with Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow popped up on Las Vegas’ injury report on Thursday with a hip issue.

But it sounds like Renfrow has a decent chance of being available for the team’s contest against the Texans.

That may not be the case, however, for tight end Darren Waller, who hasn’t practiced this week with a hamstring injury.

McDaniels was asked about the availability of both players in his Friday press conference.

“I’m hopeful that both of them are going to be positive,” McDaniels said. “I think you’ll see Hunter for sure [at practice] today. We’ll see how Darren’s doing. But I’m hoping we’re moving in the right direction with both guys.”

Waller played just eight offensive snaps in the Week Five loss to Kansas City. Renfrow returned in Week Five after missing two games due to a concussion and caught four passes for 25 yards.

The Raiders had a Week Six bye.

Las Vegas’ full injury report with game statuses is due out later on Friday.