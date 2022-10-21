Julio Jones, Cameron Brate ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 21, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones spent some time on the practice field this week, but his status for Sunday is the same as it was the last two weeks.

Jones will be inactive when the Bucs face the Panthers this weekend. It will be the fifth game that Jones, who is dealing with a knee injury, has missed overall this season.

He has four catches for 76 yards on 50 snaps in his two appearances.

The Buccaneers also ruled out tight end Cameron Brate. Brate suffered a neck injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, which was his first game back from a concussion he suffered in Week Four.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) have also been ruled out this week.

  3. Wake me up and tell me once Julio actually is healthy. I won’t hold my breath.

  5. I had hopes for him this year but Julio is done, can’t even stay on the field. Should’ve used that money on a better o-lineman or blocking TE or something.

