Kliff Kingsbury on A.J. Green not playing a snap Thursday night: It just worked out that way

A.J. Green, who has played 148 games in 12 seasons, did something Thursday night he has never previously done. Green was active for the game against the Saints, but he did not play a snap.

Not one.

DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension to play 61 of 66 offensive snaps. Rondale Moore played 59 and Greg Dortch 55. Robbie Anderson, who just arrived from Carolina this week, saw the other 12 snaps from the team’s wideouts.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the victory over the Saints that “it just worked out that way.”

He was asked Friday about Green’s status with the team, and his answer doesn’t bode well for Green’s future.

“We’re going to work through that,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “With all these pieces now, it’s going to be a challenge for us to maximize who we have.”

Kingsbury said the coaches will spend the mini-break going through their offensive personnel and “see what we come up with.”

Green had a knee injury in Week 3 and sat out Week 4.

He has played five games, with three starts, and has made 10 catches for 56 yards. Green has played 249 offensive snaps this season, but his inability to play special teams as a fourth or fifth receiver, could limit his opportunities the rest of the season barring an injury to one of the team’s other wideouts.