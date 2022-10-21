Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 21, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be joining the offense. Shanahan said that he then turned to thinking about redoing Sunday’s plans for third downs, red zone plays and more before realizing something else.

Shanahan said he realized that McCaffrey has to pass his physical and won’t practice with the team before they face the Chiefs, which means there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen on Sunday.

“I’m still up in the air whether we’re going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday. But that’s kind of why I’m in a wait-and-see approach right now.”

One imagines that the 49ers will do what they can to make it feasible for McCaffrey to play some role on offense this weekend, but a final answer probably won’t come until Sunday’s game is underway.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday

  1. Just terrible. They are going all in and don’t have the QB for an all out push. They will have no picks and ugly contracts in the next three years. Shanahan is going to get launched along with the GM.

  2. Clara going all in this year ala Rams last year? However, I don’t think Clara will have the same happy ending. While McCaffrey is very talented and fits well into their scheme, he is oft injured, and if history repeats itself, he will not make it through the year, especially the way Shanahan gets his RB’s injured. JG will be gone next year, they are against the cap, they gave up their first round picks for the foreseeable future for a bust of a QB, and now gave up 2,3,4, and a 5 for an aging, expensive RB nearing the end of his career. Yep, it’s all or nothing for Clara but odds are it will be a lot of nothing and this will not be Shanahan’s and Lynch’s problem as they will be moving on after the implosion.

  6. If anything else, KC has been extremely effective against the run this year on defense, so what better time to see what you just have up even more draft picks for?

  7. The 49’ers would need young Jim Brown, Earl Campbell and The “Fridge” to run behind that BAD Offensive Line.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.