Mark Andrews returns to practice on Friday

Getty Images

There is some positive injury news out of Ravens practice on Friday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, tight end Mark Andrews was one of a few players back on the field for the session after missing the Wednesday and Thursday’s practice.

Andrews has been dealing with a knee injury.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) also returned to practice.

But running back J.K. Dobbins remained sidelined with a knee issue. He has not practiced all week after playing just 27 percent of the offensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Giants.

Edge rusher Justin Houston also is not practicing on Friday as he deals with a groin injury.

The Ravens’ full injury report with game statuses for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns will be released later on Friday.