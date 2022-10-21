Marlon Humphrey thinks Ravens are pressing too hard, need to relax

Getty Images

Teams often speak of needing to have a sense of urgency in order to change their fortunes, but Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has a different suggestion for his team.

The Ravens have held double-digit leads in each of their first six games this season, but they have been outscored 64-22 in the fourth quarter of games. The late-game meltdowns have resulted in three losses and some head-scratching about what the team needs to do in order to turn that trend around.

After last Sunday’s loss to the Giants, Humphrey lamented the team doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. On Thursday, he said his advice to the team is to avoid stressing out while playing from in front and take a calmer approach in the weeks to come.

“We all want to make those plays at the end,” Humphrey said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We all want it, but when we spoke in the team meeting, I was like, ‘We actually need to relax some.’ I think that’s kind of been the problem. We’re pressing so hard that it’s almost doing a reverse effect.”

Sunday’s game against the Browns will be a chance to see if the advice of Humphrey and others is enough to unlock a more complete performance from the Ravens.