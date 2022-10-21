Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson will probably be a game-time decision

Getty Images

It may be Brett Rypien time in Denver.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in his Friday press conference that quarterback Russell Wilson will be questionable for Sunday’s game with his hamstring injury.

“He’s day-to-day at this point, so it’ll probably be a game-time [decision],” Hackett said. “We just want to be sure he can protect himself. That’s the most important thing.”

Hackett said both Wilson and backup Rypien both worked with the starters this week, though he declined to say what the split in the reps was between the two quarterbacks.

Hackett also noted Wilson’s hamstring is the only issue that could keep him out of Sunday’s game, not the shoulder injury he previously received treatment for.

“He’s a grinder,” Hackett said of Wilson. “He works hard. He’s tough. He fights through everything.”

Rypien has made one career start, which the team won back in 2020. He’s completed 27-of-42 career passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Wilson has struggled mightily in 2022, completing 58.6 percent of passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating is 83.4 – down significantly from his 101.8 career mark with the Seahawks over 10 seasons.