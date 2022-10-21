Nick Bosa, Trent Williams are expected to play against Chiefs

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 21, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT
The 49ers are getting a few key players back as they take on the Chiefs this weekend.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa (groin), offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle), and safety Jimmie Ward (hand) are all off the injury report and set to play in Sunday’s game.

Bosa missed last week’s loss with the groin injury. Williams has been out since Week Three. And Ward played only a couple of snaps in the Week Five game against Carolina.

There is a clear difference in San Francisco’s defense when Bosa is on the field. He has 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in five games so far this year.

The 49ers do have a pair of questionable players in cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and safety Taloanoa Hufanga (concussion).

And defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) is out.

