Packers rule out Christian Watson

The Packers will be thin at wide receiver on Sunday at Washington.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined alongside Randall Cobb, who is out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Potentially mitigating the absence of Watson and Cobb is the return of Sammy Watkins, who could return to the field for the first time since Week Two, although the Packers have not yet announced whether Watkins will be available on Sunday.

Also ruled out is center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps). Hanson started and played every offensive snap in Week One but has barely played since.

The Packers’ other injured players are expected to play, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and linebacker Rashan Gary (toe).