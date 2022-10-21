Panthers list Baker Mayfield as doubtful

Getty Images

With running back Christian McCaffrey on his way to the 49ers for four draft picks, most thoughts about the Panthers are focused on their long-term future.

They still have games to play this season, however, and the next one comes against the Buccaneers this Sunday. The Panthers handed in their final injury report for that game on Friday.

It shows that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been listed as doubtful to play because of an ankle injury. Mayfield returned to practice this week, but interim head coach Steve Wilks announced that P.J. Walker will start for the second straight week.

The Panthers also got Sam Darnold back at practice, but he has not been activated yet and won’t be a possibility under center until he’s activated.

Cornerbacks C.J. Henderson (concussion), Donte Jackson (ankle), and Jaycee Horn (ribs) are all listed as questionable. Safety Sean Chandler (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring), center Pat Elflein (hip), and right tackle Taylor Moten (right knee) are in the same category.