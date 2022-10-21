Raiders rule out Darren Waller and list Hunter Renfrow questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on October 21, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury, and he will not play Sunday.

The Raiders have ruled out Waller.

He played only eight of 64 snaps in the Oct. 10 game before the team’s bye week, so it’s obvious the injury will take some time to heal.

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow popped up on Las Vegas’ injury report Thursday with a hip issue. He returned to a limited practice Friday after not practicing Thursday.

Renfrow returned in Week 5 after missing two games with a concussion and caught four passes for 25 yards.

The Raiders also list linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) and receiver Mack Hollins (heel) as questionable.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Raiders rule out Darren Waller and list Hunter Renfrow questionable

  1. Waller has not lived up to the hype. He has a hard time staying on the practice field. Can someone please inform him that before you are able to enter the HOF, you must actually play the game of football on Sundays?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.