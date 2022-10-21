Raiders rule out Darren Waller and list Hunter Renfrow questionable

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury, and he will not play Sunday.

The Raiders have ruled out Waller.

He played only eight of 64 snaps in the Oct. 10 game before the team’s bye week, so it’s obvious the injury will take some time to heal.

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow popped up on Las Vegas’ injury report Thursday with a hip issue. He returned to a limited practice Friday after not practicing Thursday.

Renfrow returned in Week 5 after missing two games with a concussion and caught four passes for 25 yards.

The Raiders also list linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) and receiver Mack Hollins (heel) as questionable.