Randall Cobb hoping for quick return from high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Packers receiver Randall Cobb feared his season was done Sunday when he injured his left ankle. He rode the cart to the training room with a towel on his head and with tears in his eyes.

An MRI, though, revealed a high-ankle sprain.

Cobb said he expects to return in 2-6 weeks.

“I felt something pop,” Cobb said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “And I thought, ‘This is the way it ends.’ It’s nice to have the good news and to know that I’ll be able to come back.”

Saturday’s transactions report will bring news about whether Cobb is going on injured reserve. If he is, he will miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

Cobb had a high ankle sprain in 2016 and missed only two starts, the final two games of the regular season, before returning for the postseason. He made five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns in a wild-card playoff game against the Giants three weeks after his injury.

“I missed a couple weeks and then came back for the playoff game against the Giants, the Hail Mary game,” Cobb said, referring to the 42-yard touchdown pass he caught at the end of the first half. “Last time I came out of this, three touchdowns against the Giants in the playoff game, so we’ll see. Luckily it’s not as serious as what it could’ve been.”

The Packers will play without Cobb and rookie Christian Watson on Sunday against the Commanders, leaving them with Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at the position. Toure, a rookie seventh-round selection, has yet to dress for a game.