Report: J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks

The Ravens will be without at least one of their key offensive players for Sunday’s game against the Browns — and that player will be sidelined for several weeks.

Shortly after Baltimore ruled out running back J.K. Dobbins with a knee injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks.

Dobbins did not practice all week. Dobbins is coming off an ACL tear suffered last year, but started each of the last four games. However, he played just 16 offensive snaps in last week’s loss to the Giants.

While he averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie in 2020, he’s rushed for just 3.5 yards per carry this season.

Kenyan Drake played the majority of offensive snaps for Baltimore last week and recorded 119 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. He could be in line for a big day against Cleveland’s defense, which has let up 5.0 yards per carry.

After missing the first two days of practice, tight end Mark Andrews (knee) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday. Via Jamison Hensley, Andrews said after practice, “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.”

Receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (heel), and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are all questionable.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was full on Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report. He’s expected to start Sunday’s game.