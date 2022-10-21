Saquon Barkley calls shoulder injury “annoying,” but he insists it won’t limit him

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley‘s injured right shoulder won’t keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and he insists it won’t limit him.

“It’s annoying, but it’s not something that’s going to stop me from going out there and being able to produce,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Barkley initially injured his shoulder against the Packers in Week 5 and a hit late in last week’s game against the Ravens “woke up” the injury, Barkley said.

The Giants listed Barkley as limited Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant Friday. Barkley referred to it as some pain and discomfort.

“It’s really nothing serious,” Barkley said. “It’s not that crazy, you know? In my opinion.”

He will continue to rehab the shoulder probably all season because of the position he plays.

“It just sucks that I play running back in the National Football League and kind of every time I touch the ball I’m getting hit in my shoulder,” Barkley said.

Barkley leads the NFL with 771 yards from scrimmage, including 616 rushing yards.