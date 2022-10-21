Scott Fitterer: Panthers still expect to win

Getty Images

The Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night for four draft picks that the team can use in an attempt to build a winning team in the years to come.

Making the move after firing head coach Matt Rhule and trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson suggests that the Panthers don’t have high expectations for what the rest of this year is going to bring, but General Manager Scott Fitterer pushed back on any suggestions that the team is in tank mode for the rest of the year.

He said that it would take an “astronomical” offer to part with other members of the team’s core and that “the expectation of winning” has not changed in Carolina.

“Our focus is still going out and competing every weekend. We expect to win,” Fitterer said at a press conference.

NFL players are going to compete every weekend, but, practically speaking, teams that expect to win now aren’t in the habit of trading away their best players. The Panthers did that on Thursday because they think it makes them likelier to win in the future. Tanking may not be the preferred word for that approach, but it is certainly sacrificing something today in hopes that things will be brighter down the road.