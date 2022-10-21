Scott Fitterer: Panthers still expect to win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 21, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

The Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night for four draft picks that the team can use in an attempt to build a winning team in the years to come.

Making the move after firing head coach Matt Rhule and trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson suggests that the Panthers don’t have high expectations for what the rest of this year is going to bring, but General Manager Scott Fitterer pushed back on any suggestions that the team is in tank mode for the rest of the year.

He said that it would take an “astronomical” offer to part with other members of the team’s core and that “the expectation of winning” has not changed in Carolina.

“Our focus is still going out and competing every weekend. We expect to win,” Fitterer said at a press conference.

NFL players are going to compete every weekend, but, practically speaking, teams that expect to win now aren’t in the habit of trading away their best players. The Panthers did that on Thursday because they think it makes them likelier to win in the future. Tanking may not be the preferred word for that approach, but it is certainly sacrificing something today in hopes that things will be brighter down the road.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Scott Fitterer: Panthers still expect to win

  1. Tank city. Fitterer said that they won’t tank because that would result in punishment from the league.

    They will be tanking. Bad news for Carolina fans.

  2. I hope there’s video of Fitterer‘s comments, because there is no way in hell he could have possibly said that with a straight face!

  4. If you were trying to win, you wouldn’t have fired your DC while continuing to employ Ben MacAdoo.

  6. Expect to win what? He can’t mean football games. He should probably be updating his resume.

  9. When the GM gets his Pink Slip he can use these lines in his Audition for SNL.
    “ He said that it would take an “astronomical” offer to part with other members of the team’s core and that “the expectation of winning” has not changed in Carolina.

    “Our focus is still going out and competing every weekend. We expect to win,” Fitterer said at a press conference.”

  10. Well at least the Panthers now have a direction.

    I love this deal for Carolina, absolutely hate it for SF.

    With the current state of the NFCS, Carolina can be a great position two years from now if they can land CJ Stroud.

    No reason for them to trade any young talent. New Orleans is the worst overall situation in the NFL, Falcons (only) have Kyle Pitts and Tampa Bay is about to go back to being Tampa Bay again.

    Get that first pick Carolina. CJ Stroud is a stud.

  11. “Expect” to win? Sounds like he’s referring to his LSU baseball days when they played a D-2 team mid week. Delta State can shock you Friday night, if you ‘expect’ to win, let alone Wed. afternoon.I don’t think I’ve ever heard that word associated with the NFL. College baseball and football for the cupcake wins, yes. Seen it backfire. Used Delta State for a reason.
    Compete for jobs, work hard and any given Sunday is sorta the message he should be sending. Expecting to win is absurd.

  16. In 2019 McCaffrey had his best season, by far. It was an MVP type season. His team was 5-11 that season. Robbie Anderson? Seriously? Robbie Anderson? You have to be joking. He’s a non-factor. Neither, by the way play QB. Once again, the Panthers were 5-11 when McCaffrey had his best season. Hello. Is there anybody out there? Nod if you can hear me.

  17. LOL, they are not going to outright say ” everyone who plays us this season is a guaranteed win”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.