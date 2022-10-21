Shaq Leonard: It sucks to be on the sideline

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Titans, which will mark his third consecutive missed game.

Leonard suffered a concussion and broken nose in Indianapolis’ Week Four loss to Tennessee and has been sidelined ever since. That was also his first game of the year after undergoing offseason back surgery.

While Leonard has been medically cleared, head coach Frank Reich elected to effectively protect Leonard from himself by keeping him out for another week.

Leonard said if it were his choice, he’d be playing on Sunday.

“Of course, I was outvoted,” Leonard said Friday, via Mike Chappell of FOX59. “I feel good. I feel confident in my movements, but I guess I’ve got to go out there and prove it each and every week and hopefully I can get that green light to go.’’

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Leonard said he broke his nose in two places on the hard hit in Week Four. So when he does play again, he’ll wear a face shield attached to his facemask.

It’s been a frustrating year for Leonard so far, but he’s looking forward to getting back on the field whenever he can.

“It sucks to be on the sideline, not be able to go out there and help this team win,’’ Leonard said. “You want to be out here and be with the guys. You want to play football. You want to do what you enjoy and you can’t do that.

“It sucks, man.’’