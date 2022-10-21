Shaquille Leonard ruled out against Titans, Jonathan Taylor likely to play

Posted by Josh Alper on October 21, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard cleared the concussion protocol this week, but he won’t be in the Colts lineup against the Titans this weekend.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that the team has ruled Leonard out. Reich said that the team wants to give Leonard another week of practice to get ready for returning after missing the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three games of the season after having back surgery.

While Leonard is out, it looks like running back Jonathan Taylor will be back after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Running back Nyheim Hines is also set to play after being cleared from the concussion protocol.

Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), JoJo Domann (abdoment), and Keke Coutee (concussion) have been ruled out.

