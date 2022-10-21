Some owners are unhappy that Jed York has funded political ads targeting Stephen Ross

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may be persona non grata in NFL circles, but he still enjoys one of the basic privileges of member in Club Oligarch.

They’re not supposed to attack their own.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that three owners and two high-level team executives “expressed disappointment” during this week’s league meetings regarding political ads “personally targeting” Ross. Those ads have been funded by 49ers owner Jed York.

The skirmish is playing out within the context of the Santa Clara mayoral race. The ads attack Ross as “one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters,” and they contend that he has engaged in “shady backroom deals” with current Mayor Lisa Gillmor.

“You don’t like to see it,” an unnamed NFC owner told Silver. “The league works best when it functions as a partnership, and when we treat each other as partners with common interests.”

The problem is that Ross and York have diverging interests in Santa Clara, and that Ross has exited his own backyard and infiltrated York’s.

Ross wasn’t present for Tuesday’s meeting, one of the terms of his punishment for (checks notes) shady backroom deals involving a coach and a quarterback under contract with other teams.

11 responses to “Some owners are unhappy that Jed York has funded political ads targeting Stephen Ross

  4. “You don’t like to see it,” an unnamed NFC owner told Silver. “The league works best when it functions as a partnership, and when we treat each other as partners with common interests.”
    ——————
    Lol!! Is that why Jones said “Don’t mess with me” to Kraft?? Or why Danny boy has dirt on all the owners.

  8. I would be unhappy too as he’s dragging the shield into his politically corrupt interests and damaging its image by association. Jed has already gotten caught with his hand in the cookie jar regarding corruption with local politicians. Anyone who sides with York isn’t paying attention last couple years.

  9. Sometimes I wonder how many people who constantly use the word “oligarch” are secretly hoping for a Communist revolution.

  10. Elected politicians and rich people doing shady back room deals?? Nah, couldn’t be true

