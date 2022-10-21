The much-lampooned Russell Wilson sub hasn’t actually been on the menu since August

Getty Images

Well, this is weird.

Which makes sense, because everything about the Russell Wilson signature Subway sandwich has been a little kooky.

Michael Blinn of the New York Post reported earlier today that Wilson’s Dangerwich sub is not on the menu. The treatment given to the story by Sports Business Journal creates the impression that Subway pulled the sandwich because of the relentless mocking of the commercials that went viral in a bad way on social media.

The more accurate explanation is that the backlash to the ads is irrelevant to the availability of the sandwich. Indeed, Subway told Blinn that the sandwich exited the menu in August. The awkward marketing campaign began after that.

Here’s the latest video, which many regard as being, like Wilson’s recent Thursday night game against the Colts, so bad it’s almost good.

“Subway works with a variety of athlete partners, and The Vault is the perfect place to showcase their favorite sandwiches,” a Subway spokesperson told Blinn. “While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make room for some new, craveable options, don’t worry, The Dangerwich will be back soon.”

So, to summarize, Subway has been marketing a sub that isn’t actually on the menu. We’ll refrain from comment on the wisdom of that business strategy, because you never know when they might want to market a PFT-branded sub that won’t actually be, you know, for sale.

I’m thinking peanut butter and gabagool.