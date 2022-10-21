Todd Bowles: The focus is on our team, not who the Panthers traded

Getty Images

When the Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, it also had consequences for their Week Seven opponent.

The Buccaneers are headed to Charlotte this weekend to play Carolina, now sans McCaffrey. That’s a significant offensive weapon the team no longer has to worry about.

But head coach Todd Bowles downplayed that situation when speaking to reporters on Friday.

“We look at it as somebody getting hurt and not playing that week,” Bowles said in his press conference. “So, for us, we worry about us. We’re trying to get back on the winning track so the big focus for us is our team this week, not what they have going on or who they’ve traded. That’s what we try to do.”

Tampa Bay is coming off a bad loss to a Pittsburgh team that was decimated by injuries. But especially after the McCaffrey trade, Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers seems like it should be a get-right game for the Buccaneers.