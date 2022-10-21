Trade official, Christian McCaffrey will wear No. 23 in San Francisco

October 21, 2022
Christian McCaffrey officially is a 49er. He’ll also officially be a 23er.

San Francisco has announced the trade for the former Panthers running back. That means he passed his physical, and that the 49ers officially have sent four draft picks to Carolina in exchange for McCaffrey’s contractual rights.

He’ll wear No. 23 in San Francisco. He played No. 22 throughout his career with the Panthers. Jeff Wilson Jr. currently wears No. 22 for the 49ers.

McCaffrey wore No. 5 at Stanford, but that number belongs to quarterback Trey Lance.

And so it has happened. McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft, has left the team with which he spent more than five years, and he has returned to the general vicinity of where he played college football.

  1. 49ers have had more star players injuried the past 3 years than anyone other team. This seems like a huge risk but with the NFC and NFC west looking so suspect; they seem like a shoe in for one of the two teams in the NFCCG.

