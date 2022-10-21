Tyler Lockett listed as questionable for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett‘s status is in question for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Lockett first popped up on the injury report last week with hamstring trouble, but he was active against the Cardinals and played 55 snaps in the 19-9 win. Lockett has not been practicing this week, however, and the team listed him as questionable to play this weekend because of that hamstring injury.

Lockett has 34 catches for 423 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Seahawks have no other players listed as questionable. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) has been ruled out and the team does not expect cornerback Artie Burns (groin), wide receiver Penny Hart (hamstring), or guard Gabe Jackson (knee, hip) to play after listing them as doubtful.