49ers plan to use Christian McCaffrey sparingly; will the plan change?

USA TODAY Sports

The prevailing thought has been and continues to be that the 49ers plan to deploy running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday against the Chiefs on a limited basis. As Sunday approaches, however, an interesting question has arisen.

Will the plan change?

As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT on Saturday night, the 49ers intend to have McCaffrey on the field for a package of plays against Kansas City, most likely in the red zone.

The source joked that this probably means he’ll get 20 total touches.

But then this point was made. The 49ers may not be able to resist the temptation to utilize McCaffrey more extensively. He’s healthy. He’s talented. He’s working hard to figure out the playbook. And the 49ers may feel compelled to immediately begin getting a return on their four-pick, all-in investment.

Coach Kyle Shanahan may want to take it easy. Once he sees McCaffrey in uniform against a formidable opponent in a game against the team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, caution could be thrown to the wind.

They already did that in making the trade. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they do it again on Sunday.