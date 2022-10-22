Broncos elevate Josh Johnson to back up Brett Rypien with Russell Wilson out

Getty Images

With Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets, Brett Rypien is the new starting quarterback in Denver, and Josh Johnson is the new backup.

The Broncos elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster today, shortly after announcing that Wilson will not play.

This will be the first time the well-traveled Johnson has been active for the Broncos in his long and winding pro football road.

Since he was drafted in 2008, Johnson’s career has taken him from the Buccaneers to the 49ers, Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, Browns, Bengals, 49ers again, Bengals again, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, Raiders, Washington, San Diego Fleet of the AAF, Lions, Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, 49ers for a third time, Jets for a second time, Ravens for a second time and now the Broncos.