Chargers place Joshua Kelley on IR, sign Michael Bandy to active roster

The Chargers placed running back Joshua Kelley on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Kelley sprained an MCL in Monday’s win over the Broncos.

He has split carries with Sony Michel behind Austin Ekeler, having rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while catching seven passes for 56 yards.

His absence likely opens a role for rookie Isaiah Spiller, a fourth-round selection who has yet to make his NFL debut.

The Chargers filled Kelley’s roster spot by signing receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. Bandy was out of elevations, with the Chargers having promoted him the past three games.

Bandy has three catches for 53 yards and totaled a special teams tackle.

He played two seasons in The Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions in 2021.

The team elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Bertolet kicked in Week 5 when Dustin Hopkins initially was injured, and he made all six of his kicks in his NFL debut.