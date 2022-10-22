Commanders place Carson Wentz on IR

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz is officially out for at least the next four weeks.

The Commanders elected to place Wentz on injured reserve on Saturday after he underwent surgery to repair his fractured finger.

Wentz suffered the injury in Washington’s 12-7 victory over the Bears last Thursday night. He played through the injury during the game.

In being out for the next four games, Wentz won’t play against his two former teams. The Commanders have the Packers, Colts, Vikings, and Eagles as their next four opponents.

Taylor Heinicke is slated to start in Wentz’s stead. He compiled a 7-8 record as a starter in 2021, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Commanders also have rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell on the roster, but head coach Ron Rivera said this week Heinicke gives the team the best chance to win.