Giants elevate Landon Collins from practice squad, place Azeez Ojulari on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on October 22, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
The Giants elevated safety Landon Collins from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the team Oct. 7 but has not played yet this season.

He spent his first four seasons with the Giants before going to Washington for three.

The Giants also elevated defensive lineman Ryder Anderson from the practice squad.

They signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. He played four defensive snaps and 18 on special teams in the season opener.

In a corresponding move, the Giants placed outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve with a calf injury. He has played only two games this season because of injuries and has one sack.

The 2021 second-round draft choice had eight sacks last season, setting the franchise rookie sack record.

3 responses to “Giants elevate Landon Collins from practice squad, place Azeez Ojulari on IR

  3. dirtybirdie303 says:
    October 22, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Just another big injury setback for this team. It’s unbelievable that they’re still playing so well with all of the injured players they have.

    It’s coaching that they’re still playing so well.

