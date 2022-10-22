Jerry Jones says Cowboys are unlikely to make a trade before the deadline

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones is not planning to do anything before the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline.

Asked on 105.3 The Fan whether the Cowboys are talking about any trade targets, Jones said nothing has happened.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at at this moment,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Not one move. But could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could. And always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation, I would say there’s not one.”

Jones noted that even if good players are available, that doesn’t mean they’re a good fit on the Cowboys’ roster or under the Cowboys’ salary cap.

“You first of all look at the player as to how he fits. I’m not even going to say skill level. I’m going to say a combination of skill and how he fits with what you’re trying to do in your system. If he comes from a similar system or concept of offense or defense, then that’s one thing that might get your attention.

“Then I think the other overwhelming thing is the structure and conditions that you would have bringing the player on. Do you have the same salary structure, is there a chance for renegotiation of the structure that might be more compatible with where you are with the cap? Those things are there too. But the same fundamentals is ability, availability, where you are. Is this a fit for the long time or is this a fit for this year? All of them very legitimate considerations over a trade. but those are the things that would come through my mind and would bb the first things that I would look at if we came up with a name. Usually, if there is a good chance of making a trade, it comes when your phone rings, not when you pick up the phone and ring it.”

Jones’ phone may ring between now and next Tuesday, but he doesn’t sound like he’ll be eagerly waiting on any calls.