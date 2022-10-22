Jonathan Greenard to be placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans will be without one of their defensive players for at least the next four weeks.

Houston is placing defensive end Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve with a calf injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Greenard suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice. He did not participate in Friday’s session and was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Greenard previously missed Week Five due to an ankle injury.

In four games this year, he has 1.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. In 2021, Greenard led the Texans with 8.0 sacks.