Lions place DJ Chark on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions placed receiver DJ Chark on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

He missed the past two games with a left ankle injury and now will have to sit out a minimum of four more before returning.

Chark said earlier this week he would “definitely” return this season.

They also placed cornerback Bobby Price on injured reserve.

The Lions activated cornerback Jerry Jacobs and rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal from the physically unable to perform list in corresponding moves.

Jacobs started 12 games for the Lions last season as an undrafted rookie before tearing his ACL. He’s expected to have a role on special teams in his return.

Paschal, a second-round selection, underwent surgery this offseason to repair a sports hernia.

The Lions also signed receiver/returner Maurice Alexander off the practice squad, and they activated receiver Brandon Zylstra and kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

It will mark Badgley’s second appearance for the Lions.