Mac Jones questionable for Monday’s game against Bears

Baltimore Ravens (37) Vs. New England Patriots (26) At Gillette Stadium
Mac Jones may start against the Bears on Monday night.

Or he may not.

The Patriots have listed Jones as questionable for Sunday’s game with his ankle injury.

Jones has missed the last three games. He was a limited participant in all three of New England’s practices this week. In a brief media appearance, Jones told reporters on Friday that his ankle is feeling “pretty good” and he’s “definitely making progress.”

Before suffering the injury, Jones had thrown for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Rookie QB Bailey Zappe has started the last two games after entering in Week Four when Brian Hoyer was injured against the Packers. He’s completed 73 percent of his passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

The Patriots had a lengthy injury list, though no players are doubtful or out. Also listed as questionable are receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), cornerback Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (illness), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

12 responses to “Mac Jones questionable for Monday’s game against Bears

  2. Bear fans preparing for another beat down offensively on national TV. George should be ashamed of himself…..

  7. I still think Zappe will take over as the permanent starter by the end of the season. I think Mac Jones could be a quality starter for many years but for whatever reason Zappe just seems to have that “it” factor. One of them could end up being a really good trade target for another team in the off-season.

  8. but for whatever reason Zappe just seems to have that “it” factor.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Please read the following on PFT.
    Oct,25, 2021, Bill Belichick: Mac Jones has gotten better each week

  9. One of them could end up being a really good trade target for another team in the off-season.
    ________________
    BB will never trade Mac. BB scouted, drafted, and is now coaching up a quarterback who is a lock for the Hall of Fame. BB and only BB could do this. The Pats are set with Mac for the next 18 years.

  10. bawlzich says:
    October 22, 2022 at 5:13 pm
    One of them could end up being a really good trade target for another team in the off-season.
    ________________
    BB will never trade Mac. BB scouted, drafted, and is now coaching up a quarterback who is a lock for the Hall of Fame. BB and only BB could do this. The Pats are set with Mac for the next 18 years.
    ————-
    Hahahahahahaha – good one! Seriously:)

  11. Fear and jealousy rising.

    The fact BB, the qb whisperer, has a 4th rd pick looking this good so soon as a a 3rd stringer, has him in the lead for COTY.

    Who does this? No one.

  12. bawlzich says:
    October 22, 2022 at 5:13 pm
    One of them could end up being a really good trade target for another team in the off-season.
    ________________
    BB will never trade Mac. BB scouted, drafted, and is now coaching up a quarterback who is a lock for the Hall of Fame. BB and only BB could do this. The Pats are set with Mac for the next 18 years.
    ——————————-
    I see tb6 has created yet another new account!

