Packers activate Sammy Watkins from IR, downgrade David Bakhtiari to questionable

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The IR revolving door in Green Bay has one receiver on the list, and one receiver off.

The Packers have activated Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. They’ve also placed Randall Cobb on IR.

Cobb, who injured his ankle last week, can return after missing four games.

Green Bay also placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve. The Packers elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad.

Watkins has been added to the injury report as questionable with a knee injury.

The Packers also downgraded tackle David Bakhtiari to questionable with a knee injury. He was limited all week in practice, but he had no designation on the final injury report of the week.

Also, defensive lineman Delonte Wyatt has been listed as questionable with an illness.

The Packers face the Commanders on Sunday.

4 responses to “Packers activate Sammy Watkins from IR, downgrade David Bakhtiari to questionable

  1. Not really a surprise to see Cobb go on IR.

    High ankle sprains are more a serious injury than the name might suggest. Packer fans probably remember Ty Montgomery suffering “just” a high ankle sprain six games into the 2015 season. He didn’t play for them again that year, and was on the PUP list at the start of training camp the next summer.

  2. Looking at his contract, there is no way David Bakhtiari is on this team next year with his injury history the past few years.

