Pete Carroll: Tyler Lockett has “really good” chance of playing Sunday

Missing practice all week generally isn’t a good sign for a player’s chances of playing on Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case for Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett was on the field last Sunday despite being on the injury report during the week with a hamstring injury and head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that the team held him out of practice in hopes of increasing his chances of feeling well enough to play against the Chargers.

“His chances are really good at playing,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We just put him on ice to make sure that he can get stronger through these last two weeks. He was a little bit hampered last week, but he made it through, and so we’re just trying to be careful with him. If there’s anybody in the program that we can do this with, he could do it. So we’ll see. I’m not going to know until game day.”

If Lockett misses the game or plays a reduced role because of the injury, Dee Eskridge will likely see an uptick in playing time.