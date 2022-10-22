Ravens add Ronnie Stanley to the injury report with an illness

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to action two weeks ago. Stanley played 22 offensive snaps in his return in Week 5 and 51 last week.

Stanley was limited in Wednesday’s practice with what the Ravens listed as rest/ankle. He had a full practice Thursday and then sat out Friday.

Stanley did not have a designation Friday. He does now.

The Ravens added Stanley to the injury report Saturday with an illness. They list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) remains questionable, but the Ravens added an illness for him.

The Ravens have Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele as backups, but facing Myles Garrett and company, they would prefer their starters play.

Stanley hasn’t played much since 2019, seeing action in only six games in 2020 and one last season because of injuries.