Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 22, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets.

Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports.

Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had previously indicated he would decide on Sunday whether to start Wilson or Rypien, but Wilson has apparently been struggling enough with the injury that the decision was made a day early.

The 2-4 Broncos have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season, and now they’ll hope their backup quarterback can give them a spark against the 4-2 Jets.

  2. RW3 started 149 straight games with Seattle over 9.5 years before missing a game .. In Denver: 6 ! The hits keep on coming ..

  4. Le’t Ride (to the training room). Lol. I’m so glad the Bears weren’t able to work out a trade for him last year.

  5. Broncos should probably do what the pegulas did. They gave him Whaley a shot to hire a new HC. When it didn’t work, they fired many from the scouting department and front office when they fired whaley and let beane build the team he wanted. The broncos inability to get a QB is becoming comical. You get no credit for manning; any clown could have done that. Much deeper issues in the organization and it probably starts with elway.

  7. If Russ ain’t there to cheer on Boise State and eat some crow dished from the crowd while ‘riding’ the pine, he’s lost the franchise.

