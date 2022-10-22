Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets.

Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports.

Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett had previously indicated he would decide on Sunday whether to start Wilson or Rypien, but Wilson has apparently been struggling enough with the injury that the decision was made a day early.

The 2-4 Broncos have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season, and now they’ll hope their backup quarterback can give them a spark against the 4-2 Jets.