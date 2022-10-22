With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 49ers at Falcons
Getty Images

An “eff them picks” approach has plenty of consequences. Among other things, it potentially renders the efforts of a team’s college scouts less relevant.

On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch suggested that trading away early-round picks makes the work of the scouts even more important to the cause.

“After practice today, we’ll get on a Zoom with all our college scouts and just this morning trying to anticipate, are they excited, are they bummed because here goes all their guys,” Lynch told reporters. “My message is going to be, this is all the more reason we have to make these picks count. We’re fortunate that some different avenues, minority coaches that brought us some picks. I think that empowers you to do something like this because you have a couple of [compensatory] threes, and you’ll get more in the future with things of that nature. But ultimately, you weigh everything and because of our belief in our team and what we feel we can do and what [Christian McCaffrey] does for us as a football team, you try to make a move like this, and it broke our way.”

The 49ers received a pair of third-round compensatory draft picks in 2023, resulting from the 2020 hiring of Robert Saleh to coach the Jets and Martin Mayhew to be the G.M. of the Commanders and the 2022 hiring of Mike McDaniel by the Dolphins. (The hiring of Saleh and Mayhew in the same cycle resulted in a third-round pick in 2021, 2022, and 2023.) They also have a fifth-round pick, two seventh-round picks, and likely another pick or two as a result of net free-agent losses earlier this year.

But the first-round pick is gone, thanks to the Trey Lance trade. And the second-round pick (along with a third-round pick and fourth-round pick) have been sent to Carolina for McCaffrey.

It’s a far cry from Mike Ditka’s Ricky Williams draft in 1999, when the Saints sent their whole slate of picks to trade up for the Texans running back. The 49ers will still have work to do on draft weekend. And the reduced inventory of picks will make it more important that each lottery ticket they scratch becomes a winner.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk

  1. Have the Rams copyrighted that “F them picks” yet? Maybe John can come up with something better.

  3. Great example of a GM and a head coach being on a “short leash”. They’re starting to look desperate in San Fran.

  4. Trading all your picks is great until the team starts showing it’s age. Look at the Rams. They are nowhere near the team they were last year with those old bones creaking at too many positions.

  5. Lol what a joke. Lynch gives up the future for One Play Trey but has the nerve to tell his scouts to do better?

  7. Everyone in SF should start thinking about their next job or place of employment.

    It will be funny when everyone is fired and Trey Lance is still in SF because they have no other options.

    Nick Bosa wants to be a Dolphin.

  8. Snead will be a GM for the Rams for 20 years when it’s all said and done and he did what any one of us could have done. A fraud. Imagine holding a job for 20 years and being paid well with no skill or talent.

    Trading away picks because you can’t draft or know how to build a sustainably winning team is something anyone can do. It basically
    means you aren’t qualiifed for the job.

    Lynch is now doing the same thing likely because York is telling him to. It’s unlikely to work and then what?

    That division will be wide open for Seattle for years to come as long as they mind their Ps and Qs and don’t do any other dumb Jamal Adams type trades.

    The Pats would dominate that division with ease for the next decade.

  9. No 2023 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick. Unless a compensation pick comes their way. They gave a boat load for Christian who has not played a full season since 2019.. He would need to have a career season for this trade to work out. One must ask, will McCaffery be the difference for an offense who through the first six games of this season has struggled significantly, especially in the second half of all games thus far? And with a QB who is objectively been unable to win any big game or any game, for that matter, with his arm? This trade has the fingrprints of all out desperation..

    I challenge anyone to go take a look at tape of this year’s Miami Dolphins offense then the 49er’s offense and tell me the architect and creative genius of Shanahan’s offense was not Mike McDaniel rather than Kyle Shanahan.. Kyles offense has been conservative, no creative and has failed to score.. McDaniel’s offense has been a thing of beauty.. Remember, Mike and Kyle have been together since 2006. McDaniel has worked with Shanahan in some fashion through five different franchises.

  10. Many of the best players in the NFL were taken in later rounds. The Niners are very deep, partially due to having so many injuries that the backups get to play, but also because they made great draft picks in later rounds.

    If McCaffrey works out, it was a great move. If he gets injured, the Nioners aren’t on the hook for any money since his contract is unguaranteed. That would allow the Niners to have money to get free agents

  11. If a team thinks they can win it all this year then push in all the chips. Most fan bases would happily trade a down draft or 2 for a championship. As a Lions victim my whole life I would gleefully trade a whole draft away to get to the big game. The picks are great if used well, unfortunately that’s not always the case. With that division this year why not.

  12. A great year for the 49ers to get to another title game or SB, and have Jimmy G choke on them. I’m still appalled that they traded all that mess to move up and get Trey Lance, a kid with no senior year. When are teams going to stop prioritizing athletic ability way farther over the ability to read defenses, see the field of eligible receivers quickly, throw accurately and consistently both from the pocket and off script? These kids have been playing for years beforehand, so don’t tell me there’s no tape on them. Yes size, athleticism and the ability to scramble are very important, but if you don’t have the other, more important skills by the time you reach the draft, you will most likely fail the on-the-job training routine in the NFL. Trey is done. He never really began, never had a chance. But hey, whatever – great athleticism; and these are experienced GMs, coaches and scouts – what are they (not) thinking?

  13. touchback6 says:
    October 22, 2022 at 11:30 am
    Snead will be a GM for the Rams for 20 years when it’s all said and done and he did what any one of us could have done. A fraud. Imagine holding a job for 20 years and being paid well with no skill or talent.

    Trading away picks because you can’t draft or know how to build a sustainably winning team is something anyone can do. It basically
    means you aren’t qualiifed for the job.

    Lynch is now doing the same thing likely because York is telling him to. It’s unlikely to work and then what?

    That division will be wide open for Seattle for years to come as long as they mind their Ps and Qs and don’t do any other dumb Jamal Adams type trades.

    The Pats would dominate that division with ease for the next decade.
    ___________________________________________________________________
    Wide open for Seattle? They have already lost to the SF this season 27-7. Seattle’s offense scored 0 points. Pats would dominate that division? Pats have not even beaten a team with a current winning record in 2022.

  14. I wanna play for the dolphins- they have an awesome owner and are in contention every year – said no player ever. Lol

    Actually, niners haven’t done a good job in the first round. Their lower round picks have turned out to be very good. So they might be ok.

  15. Rams GM Les Snead drove up the price for Clara and rope-a-doped Lynch into paying waaaay to much for CMC. Absolutely genius in getting your enemy to give up draft capital. With that said, the Rams were able to go all in for the SB last year in trading for a proven QB in Stafford and then getting Von Miller, which were the missing links in putting them over the top. Also, you had better hit in those later draft picks to add depth if you are giving up your higher picks. So the question is, are the 9’ers a RB away from winning the SB this year? If CMC proves to be their missing link and if they go on and win the SB, which is ultimately the goal, Lynch will look like a genius and be considered as clever as Snead and “eff them picks”. If not, this will not end well for him. Time will tell, but rationally, this was a very risky trade for Clara given CMC’s injury history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.