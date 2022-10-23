Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders
The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to relax about the team’s struggles, but he did make it clear that he does not share a high level of concern about where things are going in Green Bay.

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Losses to the Giants and Jets didn’t spark better performances for the Packers, so it’s hard to know just what Rodgers thinks will fall into place after their 23-21 loss to the Commanders. Whatever it is has to happen quickly for the Packers to hold onto the same playoff aspirations they had coming into the season.

35 responses

  2. Oh Aaron, we’re not worry about the squad either. We’re worried about you and your inability to even make an effort to win a game!

  3. Minny fans (Packer Haters),…. now you have every right to insult us. But for 28 of the last 30 years ,… you didn’t.

  8. Every successful team in the NFL (Bills, Chiefs, Bucs, Rams, Bengals, etc.) showed the modern NFL roster building blueprint: add as many offensive weapons as possible to support a franchise QB.

    Brian Gutekunst inexplicably went the complete opposite way and the defense isn’t even good as advertised. Why invest $150 million in Rodgers and give him nothing to work with?

  11. Time to trade you to a contender and get some high draft choices while your still upright!

  14. The only hope the Packers have is the general parity of teams in the NFL and especially the NFC right now. In a normal season I would say they don’t come back from this but it’s not like there’s 3 or 4 teams that look really dominant in the Conference. For that reason I wouldn’t completely write their chances off but things don’t look good at the minute.

  16. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.” Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Would it make any difference if you were worried Aaron? The best thing for you??? That’s laughable. Have a pleasant time golfing this post-season, Aaron.

  17. He’s not worried because he’s finally come to the realization that the rest of us have known since the offseason… this is a 6-7 win team. And he gets paid either way.

  18. The Packers may not even make the playoffs if the Vikings keep winning oof that would be a big blow to Rodgers ego.

  21. The Pack has a tough stretch coming up. They’ll be out of the playoffs by early December.

  22. That statement is just putting the attention on the team and away from his own play.

    Btw he should be worried about his decline, The team’s soft and those awful WRs

  27. There are people who are saying they should trade Rodgers. Won’t happen. What team would take on his salary? He isn’t a franchise QB anymore, anyway. Jim Brown was asked why he retired when he was at the top of his game. Basically, he answered that he didn’t be playing when he was past his expiration date. Rodgers wasn’t listening.

  29. Wonder if he will be saying this same thing after next week when he and his squad get hammered by the Bills on their way to their 4th straight loss, and a 3-5 record?

  30. packmangamble says:

    Time to trade you to a contender and get some high draft choices while your still upright!

    With Rogers contract and his play this year, that ain’t gonna happen.

    Between the huge dead money cap hit to trade him the Packers would be penalized with and the way Rogers has played this season, a conditional 6th or 7th round pick might be all they could get (assuming someone would want to take on the balance of his contract).

  32. What happened to the fact that Rodgers could make any WR great, and they didn’t need to trade up in the draft or sign an established WR? And that top 5 defense with the best DBs in the league. Hmmm.

  33. No need to kick a fan base when it’s down – cheesers being forced to watch the last 3 games likely has been enough. The thing that surprises me isn’t the Packer’s offensive ineptitude (expected with no WRs and an injured O-line), but I never expected the D to be this bad, giving up almost 400 yds to a lousy team and it’s second string QB.

  34. It’s not really hard to figure out the problem with Brady and rogers. When you are older, you need more help from your weapons than the younger QBs. I’m shedding no tears for either QB. In fact, good riddance. The league will be fine.

  35. Is there anything better than watching this team, it’s “leader”, and all of their obnoxious fans completely spiral?

